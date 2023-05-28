Amministrative 2023: affluenza ore 12 nel Comprensorio Termini Imerese – Cefalù – Madonie

Seguiamo assieme il report dell’affluenza alle urne comune per comune in questa tornata elettorale che vede chiamati al voto ben 12 comuni del nostro Comprensorio Termini Imerese – Cefalù – Madonie.
Affluenza ore 12:00
Fonte: Assessorato Regionale delle Autonomie Locali e della Funzione Pubblica – Servizio Elettorale
|Comune
|Votanti con %
|%
elezioni precedenti
|ALIMENA
|217 votanti | 8,66%
|13,57
|CAMPOFELICE DI ROCCELLA
|1.206 votanti | 16,76%
|22,60
|CERDA
|761 votanti | 17,53%
|20,85
|COLLESANO
|465 votanti | 12,19%
|13,83
|GERACI SICULO
|277 votanti | 17,16%
|20,79
|GRATTERI
|176 votanti | 20,42%
|14,47
|MONTEMAGGIORE BELSITO
|401 votanti | 13,77%
|18,82
|ROCCAPALUMBA
|351 votanti | 10,4%
|13,80
|SCIARA
|336 votanti | 12,70%
|18,31
|SCLAFANI BAGNI
|47 votanti | 13,39%
|15,70
|TRABIA
|1.398 | 14,64%
|14,04
|VENTIMIGLIA DI SICILIA
|238 votanti | 10,57%
|16,90