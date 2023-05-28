Amministrative 2023: affluenza ore 12 nel Comprensorio Termini Imerese – Cefalù – Madonie

Seguiamo assieme il report dell’affluenza alle urne comune per comune in questa tornata elettorale che vede chiamati al voto ben 12 comuni del nostro Comprensorio Termini Imerese – Cefalù – Madonie.

Affluenza ore 12:00

Fonte: Assessorato Regionale delle Autonomie Locali e della Funzione Pubblica – Servizio Elettorale

Comune Votanti con % %
elezioni precedenti
ALIMENA 217 votanti | 8,66% 13,57
CAMPOFELICE DI ROCCELLA 1.206 votanti | 16,76% 22,60
CERDA 761 votanti | 17,53% 20,85
COLLESANO 465 votanti | 12,19% 13,83
GERACI SICULO 277 votanti | 17,16% 20,79
GRATTERI 176 votanti | 20,42% 14,47
MONTEMAGGIORE BELSITO 401 votanti | 13,77% 18,82
ROCCAPALUMBA 351 votanti | 10,4% 13,80
SCIARA 336 votanti | 12,70% 18,31
SCLAFANI BAGNI 47 votanti | 13,39% 15,70
TRABIA 1.398 | 14,64% 14,04
VENTIMIGLIA DI SICILIA 238 votanti | 10,57% 16,90

